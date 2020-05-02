Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $182.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average of $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

