Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $720,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 47.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in AT&T by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

