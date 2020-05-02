Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 0.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $26,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 430,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 767,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

