Asio Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

