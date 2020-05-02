Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $499,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after acquiring an additional 987,178 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,586,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,047,000 after acquiring an additional 398,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.