Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $576,413.52 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $576,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mark Wiedman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 27th, Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total value of $2,032,500.00.
BlackRock stock opened at $484.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $16,389,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 38.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
