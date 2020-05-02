Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $576,413.52 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $576,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Wiedman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock alerts:

On Monday, April 27th, Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28.

On Thursday, February 6th, Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total value of $2,032,500.00.

BlackRock stock opened at $484.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $16,389,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 38.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.