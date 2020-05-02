FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.82. ADIDAS AG/S has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $176.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.84.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

