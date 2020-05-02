FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.82. ADIDAS AG/S has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $176.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.84.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. Director Sells $576,413.52 in Stock
Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. Director Sells $576,413.52 in Stock
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ADIDAS AG/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ADIDAS AG/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Lydia H. Kennard Sells 6,762 Shares of Prologis Inc Stock
Lydia H. Kennard Sells 6,762 Shares of Prologis Inc Stock
Cwm LLC Increases Position in National HealthCare Co.
Cwm LLC Increases Position in National HealthCare Co.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in State Street Corp
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in State Street Corp
Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus
Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report