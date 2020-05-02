Lydia H. Kennard Sells 6,762 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.10. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

