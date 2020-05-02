Cwm LLC Increases Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Cwm LLC grew its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of National HealthCare worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

