Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 754.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 30.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $4,014,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,771,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,866,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the period.

BATS:CSM opened at $64.93 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89.

