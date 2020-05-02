Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 821.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 443,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $32.37 on Friday. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINC. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

