Cwm LLC Buys 9,265 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 104.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40.

