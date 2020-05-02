PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.