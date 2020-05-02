Cwm LLC Invests $774,000 in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of CBIZ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2,556.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBZ shares. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered CBIZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities raised CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $186,248.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,266.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ opened at $22.80 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.62.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

