56,657 Shares in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.32% of Limoneira as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Limoneira by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Limoneira by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

LMNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

