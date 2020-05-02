Visa Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a report released on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.56.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $175.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

