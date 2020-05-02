Cwm LLC Acquires 2,003 Shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NPK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

NPK stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National Presto Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.