Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.86.

WWW stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 137.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 329,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

