Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 83,496 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

