Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,611 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 69,170 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Shares of FL opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.