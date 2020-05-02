Insider Buying: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00.
RMBI stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.
