Insider Buying: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00.

RMBI stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 74,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 60,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

