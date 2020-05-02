Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issued By SunTrust Banks

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.66.

DRH stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

