Cwm LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,603 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $49.32 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27.

