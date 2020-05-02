Cwm LLC Sells 540 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $90.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

