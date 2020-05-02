Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,575,000 after buying an additional 261,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,934,000 after buying an additional 314,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,835,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,269,000 after buying an additional 141,216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,923,000 after buying an additional 674,830 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,264,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47. Avista Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

