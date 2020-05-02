Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 854.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113,552 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,111.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,296,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,210,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 73,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGV opened at $233.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.69. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

