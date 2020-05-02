Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $2,853,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 353,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Exponent from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exponent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

