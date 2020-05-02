Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 139,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 1st quarter worth $6,198,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $13.94 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.