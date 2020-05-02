Conning Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $3,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.95. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.