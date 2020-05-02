Conning Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,708,000 after acquiring an additional 236,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 60,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $170.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.55.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

