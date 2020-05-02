Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $133.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

