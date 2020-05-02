Conning Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,053,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

