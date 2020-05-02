Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $145.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average of $165.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

