Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,483 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FMC worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

