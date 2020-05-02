185,377 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 185,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Amdocs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amdocs by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.75. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

