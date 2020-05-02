PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. PS Business Parks comprises 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.42% of PS Business Parks worth $15,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,619,000 after buying an additional 159,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,029,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

PSB opened at $121.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day moving average is $159.80. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

