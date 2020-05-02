Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,795 shares during the period. Plexus accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.95% of Plexus worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.