Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

