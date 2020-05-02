Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average is $124.37.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.25.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.