Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.32 Million Stock Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,678 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of South State worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in South State by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that South State Corp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSB shares. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Latest News

