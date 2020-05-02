Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $466,685,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Progressive by 476.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $106,931,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $100,135,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $76.18 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.