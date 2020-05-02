Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.27.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $173.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.02. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.