Automatic Data Processing Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after buying an additional 228,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after buying an additional 153,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

