McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of McGrath RentCorp worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $53.09 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGRC. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. McGrath RentCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

