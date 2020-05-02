General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 781,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 82,542 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 74,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.47.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

