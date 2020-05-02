InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Acquires $39,811.20 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 8,580 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $39,811.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $12,584.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,917 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,243.18.

On Monday, April 20th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $12,771.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 3,080 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $14,568.40.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,070 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,996.60.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,420.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,270.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 7,168 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,364.16.

ICMB opened at $4.36 on Friday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on ICMB. ValuEngine cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

