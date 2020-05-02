Commschoice (ASX:CCG) Insider Buys A$22,961.57 in Stock

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Commschoice (ASX:CCG) insider Peter McGrath purchased 410,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,961.57 ($16,284.80).

The company has a market cap of $6.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. Commschoice has a 52 week low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of A$0.09 ($0.06).

Commschoice Company Profile

CommsChoice Group Limited engages in the information and communication technology (ICT) business in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company provides hosted voice, data, enterprise networks, and cloud-based communication and communication enablement services to business customers. It offers SD-WAN technology that allows to replace expensive carrier-controlled MPLS networks with a public Internet-based solution; managed mobility services; Public Cloud Connect for any business that requires network access to connect to public cloud platforms; and enterprise-grade wireless LAN (WiFi) services.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

Receive News & Ratings for Commschoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commschoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Major Shareholder Acquires $39,811.20 in Stock
InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Major Shareholder Acquires $39,811.20 in Stock
Commschoice Insider Buys A$22,961.57 in Stock
Commschoice Insider Buys A$22,961.57 in Stock
MTU Aero Engines PT Set at €140.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
MTU Aero Engines PT Set at €140.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Insider Selling: RA Medical Systems Inc Major Shareholder Sells $45,732.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: RA Medical Systems Inc Major Shareholder Sells $45,732.00 in Stock
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group
Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial Inc
Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report