Commschoice (ASX:CCG) Insider Buys A$22,961.57 in Stock

Commschoice (ASX:CCG) insider Peter McGrath purchased 410,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,961.57 ($16,284.80).

The company has a market cap of $6.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. Commschoice has a 52 week low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of A$0.09 ($0.06).

Commschoice Company Profile

CommsChoice Group Limited engages in the information and communication technology (ICT) business in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company provides hosted voice, data, enterprise networks, and cloud-based communication and communication enablement services to business customers. It offers SD-WAN technology that allows to replace expensive carrier-controlled MPLS networks with a public Internet-based solution; managed mobility services; Public Cloud Connect for any business that requires network access to connect to public cloud platforms; and enterprise-grade wireless LAN (WiFi) services.

