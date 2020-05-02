MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €140.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €140.00 ($162.79) target price from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €153.73 ($178.76).

Shares of MTX opened at €124.30 ($144.53) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 52 week high of €289.30 ($336.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

