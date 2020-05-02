Insider Selling: RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Major Shareholder Sells $45,732.00 in Stock

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $45,732.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE RMED opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $13.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. RA Medical Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.47. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 122.11% and a negative net margin of 791.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of RA Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

