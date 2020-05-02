Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13.

WDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

WDR stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $970.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

